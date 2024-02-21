BJP has launched fresh attack on Mamata Banerjee over Sandeshkhali unrest

Sandeshkhali unrest: BJP hits out at Mamata, opposition

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:43 pm Feb 21, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Expressing concern over the unrest in Sandeshkhali, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Addressing a press conference, Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Banerjee was saving her reputation and risking the honor of women, despite being a woman herself. She would "have to pay for it" electorally, he added. The BJP leader also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged silence over the issue.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes a day after the West Bengal Police stopped a group of BJP leaders, led by Suvendu Adhikari, from entering Sandeskhali. To be sure, on Monday, the Calcutta HC permitted Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar to visit the strife-torn region. The area has become a flash point of a political dispute following the BJP's allegations that TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides have committed various atrocities against Sandeshkhali residents.

What is Mamata trying to hide: Prasad

In his statement on Wednesday, Prasad said, "Sandeshkhali issue is serious...What is emerging about the blatant assault, humiliating treatment and sexual assault of women is a shame on our society and democracy." Speaking about the arrest of one journalist in Sandeshkhali, Prasad said, "What is Mamata trying to hide? Why is she trying to hide it? A woman CM is risking the honor of women to save her political reputation. Why? Where is her conscience?"

Why is opposition silent: Prasad

Prasad also questioned and the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) over their "silence." "Why are the parties silent? I heard that a woman leader of the CPI(M) visited the area but the CPI(M) has not opposed it (the incident), it has not made a public comment. Rahul Gandhi is silent," he said. On Tuesday, the CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat, along with other district and state leaders, visited the region and interacted with the residents there.

WB Police releases video of BJP leader calling officer 'Khalistani'

Meanwhile, a video of a Sikh Indian Police Service (IPS) officer went viral on Tuesday, when Adhikari reportedly labeled him a 'Khalistani' during the BJP's protest against the Sandeshkhali incident. The West Bengal Police shared a video of the incident on its X (formerly Twitter) handle. "We...are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called 'Khalistani' by [Adhikari]." The West Bengal Police has said that "a stern legal action is being initiated."

Watch: The video shared by West Bengal Police

BJP takes on Bengal police over 'Khalistani' slur row

In response, the BJP hit back, accusing the officer Jaspreet Singh of violating the Calcutta HC order that allowed Adhikhari to visit Sandeshkhali. The state BJP alleged that the Bengal police was "more interested in being a political player than policing." It also alleged the TMC of raising the issue to divert the attention from the atrocities in Sandeshkhali. Adhikari's statement has sparked a major political controversy in the country.

Congress, AAP seeks BJP's apology over 'Khalistani' slur

On Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the BJP leader over his remarks. "In West Bengal, BJP leaders have addressed a police officer as a Khalistani and insulted him. I condemn this. They are not aware of Bengal's culture... The BJP should apologize for this publicly," he said. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai also condemned the incident and called for a public apology from the BJP.

Bengal CM attacks BJP's divisive politics

The West Bengal chief minister attacked the BJP over the "Khalistani" slur row. She said, "Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries." "As per BJP every person wearing a turban is a Khalistani. I vehemently condemn this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our Sikh brothers & sisters," she added.

What is the Sandeshkhali controversy

Sandeshkhali witnessed massive protests earlier this month against Sheikh. The situation took an ugly turn in recent days after allegations of rape of "Hindu women" emerged, prompting a strong reaction from the BJP as well. To recall, Sheikh has been on the run for a month since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked during a raid on his home near Sandeshkhali.