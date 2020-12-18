Trinamool Congress MLA Shilbhadra Dutta tendered his resignation from the party on Friday morning in what has been the third such exit for the ruling party in West Bengal. The resignation comes just a day after TMC MLAs Jitendra Tiwari and Suvendu Adhikari had also decided to quit the party. The rebels are expected to join the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Details Dutta said he's 'unfit' for the TMC

Dutta tendered his resignation to TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee via email on Friday morning. "I think I am unfit for the party in the present scenario. But, I will not resign as an MLA," the MLA told reporters. "Why should I resign as an MLA? I have won by people's votes. If I resign, where will they go?"

Politics Dutta miffed over TMC's ties with Prashant Kishor

Dutta, who represents the Barrackpore seat, has been vocal about his opposition to the TMC's ties with election strategist Prashant Kishor over the last few months. A two-term MLA, Dutta has also spoken against a section of the party's leadership. Notably, Dutta was once loyal to former TMC leader Mukul Roy, who is now associated with the BJP.

Recent news Adhikari resigned from TMC yesterday

On Thursday, Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the party nearly a month after resigning as the Minister of Transport and Irrigation in West Bengal. It is speculated that Adhikari's resignation will trigger an exodus from the TMC to the BJP. Adhikari—who had been central to Banerjee's rise in Bengal politics—is said to have control over local leaders in at least 50 Assembly seats.

Recent news Adhikari likely to join BJP in Amit Shah's presence