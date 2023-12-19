INDIA bloc proposes Congress chief Kharge as PM face: Report

INDIA bloc proposes Congress chief Kharge as PM face: Report

By Ramya Patelkhana

Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name, per reports

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have reportedly proposed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as their prime ministerial face for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At Tuesday's opposition bloc meeting in New Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal proposed his name. Moreover, seat-sharing agreements between INDIA bloc members were also discussed at the meeting.

No opposition to suggestion of Kharge's name: MDMK MP Vaiko

Why does this story matter?

The INDIA's Tuesday meeting was seen as crucial, given seat sharing and a joint campaign for the upcoming polls, following recent assembly poll losses, were on the agenda. It also came after the suspension of a staggering 142 opposition MPs over alleged "misconduct" and protests against last week's Parliament security breach during the ongoing Parliament Winter Session. This was the bloc's fourth meeting.