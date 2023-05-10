Politics

Mamata Banerjee should be PM of India: BJP's Subramanian Swamy

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 10, 2023, 02:58 pm

I met Banerjee about 10 days ago but nobody knows about it, said Swamy

In an embarrassment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party veteran Subramanian Swamy said on Tuesday that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee should be the prime minister of India. The former union minister made the remarks during an interactive session hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Kolkata, per Times Now.

Banerjee cannot be blackmailed: Swamy

Describing Banerjee as somebody who cannot be "blackmailed," Swamy said the country needs an opposition that is "not a friend" of the ruling party. "I know a lot of people today. They will not go beyond a point against the present government because they fear the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will turn up. That's not good for Indian democracy," he added.

Met Banerjee 10 days ago, discussed 2024 elections: Swamy

Praising Banerjee for being "gutsy," Swamy said, "Look at how she fought the communists...Nobody had the guts to stand up to the communists, she did and knocked them out." "I am in touch [with Banerjee]...I met her about 10 days ago, but nobody knows about it. The conversation was about what 2024 should be, how the economy should be," the 83-year-old said.