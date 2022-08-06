India

Threat to Arpita Mukherjee's life, food must be tested: ED

Threat to Arpita Mukherjee's life, food must be tested: ED

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 06, 2022, 11:47 am 3 min read

Arpita Mukherjee had claimed the money recovered from her two Kolkata flats does not belong to her.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that the life of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee is in danger. The probe agency further requested that Mukherjee's food and water be tested before being given to her. ED requested a 14-day judicial remand for Chatterjee and Mukherjee, who were charged in the teacher recruiting scam.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chatterjee, the now-suspended senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, is the latest in a long line of opposition leaders apprehended by the ED of late.

His detention was earlier condemned by the TMC as a "ploy" by the BJP-led central government to "harass" political opponents.

The BJP, however, claimed that the TMC had "sponsored large-scale irregularities" in the recruitment of teachers at all levels.

Submission What did ED counsel tell the court?

"We have come to know from intelligence input that Arpita Mukherjee has specific threat perception but there is no threat perception in the case of Partha Chatterjee," ED's counsel told the court. "As many as 50 accounts are under scrutiny. Arpita Mukherjee should be given food and water after testing in jail," the counsel further informed.

Request Judicial custody sought by the probe agency

The ED counsel also requested judicial custody of the duo, claiming interrogation based on tip-offs and evidence acquired in connection with the money laundering case. To recall, both have been held in ED custody since their detention on July 23 in connection with the suspected money trail in the illegal appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff.

ED Chatterjee not cooperating, alleges ED

Chatterjee has reportedly remained noncooperative and stubborn to investigators' queries, claiming that the large sum of money recovered was not his. His attitude has now spurred investigators to analyze his previous whereabouts, including getting CCTV footage from Belgharia's Club Town Heights apartment. When questioned by ED officers on Monday about the recovered cash, Chatterjee stated he had only heard about it.

Argument No witness that Chaterjee asked money: Chatterjee's counsel

Meanwhile, Chatterjee's counsel requested his bail, arguing that the accused was not observed explicitly receiving or asking for money as per the CBI probe. "There is no witness in the case that Partha Chatterjee asked for money. There is no instance of him inducing someone for money. Where are the documents? These are all allegations," said the lawyer.

Quote How did counsel respond to 'not cooperating' claims?

"Chatterjee is not at all connected with the proceeds. He was in prolonged custody. Just merely saying that he is not co-operating is not the criterion. If someone is not involved, then how can he accept it?" his counsel asked.

Claims Money kept in my flats without my knowledge: Mukherjee

On Tuesday, Mukherjee claimed the money recovered from her two Kolkata flats does not belong to her. She reportedly told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during an interrogation that the Rs. 49.8 crore cash recovered from her flats in Tollygunge and Belgharia was kept there during her absence, and she had no idea about the money.

Fact What do we know about recoveries?

Last month, the ED recovered approximately Rs. 50 crore in cash and gold bars from properties related to Mukherjee. Notably, the probe agency is now looking into the money trail involved in the scam. To recall, Chatterjee was in charge of the education department when the alleged scam was carried out.