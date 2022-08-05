India

Dharamshala: Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in full desi style

Dharamshala: Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in full desi style

Written by Anujj Trehaan Edited by Lahari Basu Aug 05, 2022, 04:20 pm 2 min read

Rising above the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Sergie Novikov and Elona Bramoka got hitched in India.

While Russia and Ukraine continue to fight against each other, here's a beautiful story about two individuals from these countries proving again, that love knows no boundaries. Recently, a Russian-origin man married his Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala, Uttarakhand. Not just that, the wed was solemnized in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Here's everything you need to know about the newlyweds.

Love over war About the couple

Sergie Novikov is a Russian-origin citizen from Israel who married his beloved Ukrainian girlfriend, Elona Bramoka on August 2. The two have been staying in Dharamkot village over the past two years and have been in a relationship ever since. The wedding took place at a temple in the village, with the two participating in all the rituals as per Hindu customs.

Rituals and traditions The wedding took place in full 'desi' style

Both the bride and the groom were dressed in traditional wedding outfits for the ceremony. While Novikov donned a kurta pyjama, pagdi, achkan, and sehra, Bramoka wore lehenga-choli and topped it with a red embroidered dupatta. The couple took the seven vows and circumambulated around the holy fire. There was a translator who helped them understand the meaning of all the rituals and mantras.

The guestlist Locals participated in the wedding

The wedding was hosted by Vinod Sharma, who was quite elated to be a part of it. His family performed the rituals right from the beginning to the end. They even did Bramoka's kanyadan. Raman Sharma, the priest, explained the meaning of Sanatan dharma and the importance of marriage to the couple. The guests were served Kangri Dham prepared by a local chef.

To recall, earlier this year, Russian President Putin had announced a "special military operation" and "effectively declared war on Ukraine." Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian war that started in 2014. The invasion caused more than 6.3 million Ukrainians to flee the country. Wish our leaders learn something from this cross-border couple!