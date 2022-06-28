Lifestyle

Man left behind by 'baraat' sues groom for Rs. 50L

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 28, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

Haridwar groom gets sued for leaving behind friends on wedding day. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Weddings and dramas go hand in hand in India. And with ever-increasing weird cases related to weddings, it seems drama has left Indian television only to make an appearance in real-life events. Upset relatives have been a norm, but this incident tops it all. A man in Haridwar has been sued by his friend for Rs. 50 lakh because the baraat left him behind!

Baraat left before time Timing of the 'baraat' caused a rift

This apparent tiff between the two friends could cost the newlywed man Rs 50 lakh. According to a report by Amar Ujala, the groom, Ravi, had asked his friend Chandrashekhar, to distribute his wedding cards. The card mentioned that the wedding procession would leave at 5 pm, but when Chandrashekhar and other friends reached the groom's house, the baraat had already left.

Apology What caused the friend to take such an extreme step?

Not only did the baraat leave sooner than the stipulated time, but the groom also asked his friends to go back home since they were late. This led Chandrashekhar to sue Ravi for defamation, and demand a public apology from the groom, along with Rs. 50 lakh compensation. Chandrashekhar also said that he was mentally tortured by those he had invited for the wedding.

Common issues Wedding delays and shortcomings in India

We've all come across or heard of some unfavorable incidents related to weddings. There is always some relative complaining about every arrangement, or some neighborhood auntie comparing the bride's gold jewelry to her daughter's, and so on and so forth. But things get serious when it comes down to the shubh mahurat, with the groom's party often being late.

Wedding called off Irked by groom's late arrival, Maharashtra woman married her relative

In another not-so-common wedding saga, in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a woman married her relative after the groom turned up late at the wedding and continued dancing instead of entering the venue. The ceremony was slated to be performed at 4 pm, but the groom arrived at 8 pm. and continued dancing and drinking with his friends. The bride's family called off the wedding.