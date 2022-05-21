India

10,000 people stuck as Rishikesh-Yamunotri highway safety wall collapses

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 21, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

It will reportedly take three days to reopen the highway.

Around 10,000 people are reportedly stuck at different places of Rishikesh-Yamunotri highway in Uttarakhand after a portion of security wall of the highway leading to the Yamunotri temple collapsed on Friday. The incident led to closure of the highway, and traffic came to a half on the road. As per reports, it will take around three days to reopen the highway.

Details Evacuation operation underway: Report

Rajesh Pant, Executive Engineer, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), said continuous efforts are being made to reopen the road. The administration is trying to evacuate the passengers from some of the smaller vehicles. However, people who have come from far in big vehicles are unable to leave. Reportedly, many buses and other large vehicles were stopped from passing through the area.

Information Thousands of pilgrims stranded

Thousands of Char Dham pilgrims were also reportedly stranded due to the incident. As many as 24 buses and 15 minibuses of pilgrims have been stopped. They were taken to the nearby ashrams and safe shelters.

Past The highway shut for over 24 hours

Friday's incident happened hours after the highway was reopened for traffic on Thursday evening. It had been closed for over 24 hours after a 15-metre stretch of the highway, between Sayanachatti and Ranachatti, got washed away due to heavy rains on Wednesday. Due to this, only small vehicles were allowed to pass through, while the movement of buses and other heavy vehicles was suspended.