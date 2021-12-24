Lifestyle Looking for wedding favors? Here are 5 ideas

Looking for wedding favors? Here are 5 ideas

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 07:33 pm

These wedding favors can be the perfect ending to your big day

A wedding favor is a small gift that is given to all guests as a token of gratitude and appreciation at the end of the wedding party. It's a beautiful way to end your big day and it also makes your guests happy. A wedding favor can be absolutely anything that reflects certain characteristics of the newly-wed couple. Here are some wedding favor ideas.

#1 Chocolate Bars

Chocolate bars are sweet simple pleasures that make for ideal wedding favors. They are sure to make your guests happy and it's a delight for those who have a sweet tooth. You can customize the chocolates by wrapping them up in a personalized and illustrated label. Placing the couple's picture on the box will make the box look even more beautiful.

#2 Flower Seeds

You can also go organic and gift your guests some bags of seeds that will grow into beautiful plants. Seeds actually symbolize harmony and growth and therefore they make for a meaningful wedding favor. A bag of seeds is totally eco-friendly and budget-friendly as well. Choose flower seeds as per your liking and put them in pretty customized pouches.

#3 Scented Candles

Rustic and scented candles are the perfect favors that you can consider gifting your guests. They are perfectly sized and smell divine. These candles can be easily customized according to your choice with pretty packaging and aesthetically pleasing designs. You can choose scents like moss, rose, or vetiver in your candles. You can also opt for eco-friendly candles that are made of soy wax.

#4 Macarons

If you think chocolates have become clichéd, then you can try something unique and opt for some delicious macarons in different flavors. They make for perfectly sweet wedding favors and look trendy and sophisticated as well. You can put these macarons in personalized pretty boxes and can select them in colors that match your wedding theme palette.

#5 Key Chains

Key chains are another great gifting option and there is no dearth of choice. You can choose them in metallic, glossy, matte, silver, whatever suits your taste and budget. Put them in customized boxes to add a personal touch. Get some slogans, phrases, or your wedding date engraved on them to make them a forever gift.