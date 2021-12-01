Lifestyle Dark chocolates: Are they better than other chocolates?

Dark chocolates: Are they better than other chocolates?

For many people, chocolates make their world go round. And why not? There are so many reasons behind consuming this delicious food. While most people prefer milk chocolates, they aren't the best option as they contain lots of sugar. However, dark chocolates have several health benefits. Check out how they affect your health, the variety on offer, and the cost.

Benefits What are the benefits of eating dark chocolates?

From lowering cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, dark chocolates may help you in many ways. Moreover, the higher the presence of cocoa in dark chocolates, the more benefit you get. Also, there's no specific quantity you need to consume to get those healthy flavonoids. Cocoa is rich in flavonoids (phytochemicals) and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Variety Which variety of chocolate has more flavonoids?

Reports suggest that chocolate made from Dutch-processed cocoa has a reduced flavonoid content, while Colombian cocoa has more. But, there are many varieties of dark chocolates. So, you must check the labels and the ingredients before buying a packet of dark chocolate from stores. But, experts agree you should treat chocolates like you would treat any other candy and consume them in moderation.

Adverse effects Chocolate can lead to weight gain, tooth decay, poor bones

While chocolate has health benefits, it has adverse effects, too. Some chocolates have higher calories. If consumed in high quantity, it can lead to weight gain. It can also lead to tooth decay due to its high sugar content. Some people may experience migraines due to cocoa's histamine, tyramine, and phenylalanine content. Chocolate can cause poor bone structure and osteoporosis, as per some reports.

Cost The costliest chocolate in the world

Some chocolates cost more than a car. Le Grand Louis XVI collection is ranked among the most expensive offerings priced at $900 per box with 35 dark chocolates containing up to 99% of the world's best cocoa. In 2019, Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates revealed the world's most expensive chocolate priced at Rs. 4.3 lakh/kg and created history with a spot in Guinness World Records.

Advice Who should not eat chocolates?

Chocolate is rich in potassium, which is not a good option for people suffering from kidney disease or adrenal disease. Hence, people with kidney issues should stay away from chocolates. Some chocolates contain lots of sugar and saturated fat, which can result in excess weight gain. It can also lead to cardiovascular disease. So, be mindful when you consume this tasty food.