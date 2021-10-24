5 things you should always have in your purse

Published on Oct 24, 2021

All you need is a little carefulness to prioritize what you need in your purse

A purse is a woman's best friend and usually her travel partner. It's where we can keep all things we would need when we are out. But isn't it confusing to choose from your essentials? Worry not! Just exercise little carefulness and prioritize what you need. In the meantime, let us help you filter out to prevent your purse from becoming a cluttered bag.

Safe options

It's always safe to keep tissues, breath mints

A journey is full of surprises, mostly the good ones. But it is best to be prepared for unexpected circumstances, too. For example, you might experience an unwelcome cold, which will require you to stock up on the tissues. Therefore, carry a small pack of tissues always. Similarly, you might need some breath mints if you face traveling sickness. So, keep those, too!

Necessities

Hair elastic and a water bottle to tackle bad weather

In case you face bad weather, the first thing you would do is look for an elastic or band to tie your hair. Basic hair accessories are definitely a life-saver in those times. Keep a pair of bobby pins also in case of extremely hot weather. And oh, a water bottle is a must as you would need to stay hydrated at all times.

Essentials

Headphones and mobile charger to avoid boredom

Sometimes, traveling can be boring, too. This is when songs and social media come in as your saviors. Keep your portable mobile chargers because you might run out of battery soon if you keep scrolling through your Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Additionally, use earphones to not disturb others around you if you are listening to songs. These will help you skip boring conversations, too.

Safety measures

Don't forget to pack hand sanitizer and bandages

The first thing this COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is cleanliness. So, a hand sanitizer cannot be ignored. Not just at mealtimes, you have to use it wherever you go for your safety. Now that we are talking about safety, why not keep a few bandages in your bag? Just in case you are wearing your new shoes, you will definitely need them.