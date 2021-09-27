Some tips to counter a hangover after excessive alcohol intake

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 01:48 pm

Get rid of alcoholic hangover with these remedies

After an exhaustive workweek or a hectic schedule for a few days, we feel like relaxing and chilling out during weekends. And for many of us, weekends do not get completed without boozing, and at times, we may go overboard with alcohol consumption. This results in the annoying hangover, effects of which remain for a couple of days if proper care is not taken.

Tips #1

Have you heard of 'hair of the dog'?

You may have heard of the "hair of the dog" remedy, which means taking alcohol again to beat the hangover. But Florida-based emergency medicine physician Dr. James Roach cautions, "More toxins is not the solution for excess toxins. It really doesn't make much sense." Many might say a bed alcohol drink helps in the hangover, but it is better not to follow this technique.

Tips #2

Hydration helps you in avoiding various symptoms of hangover

Taking alcohol in excess amount may make one puke and/or lead to frequent urination. This dehydrates the body, causing severe headaches, thirst, and dizziness. To avoid the same, drink electrolytes to keep your body hydrated. Follow this throughout the day to avoid dehydration and feeling irritated. Also, experts suggest that consuming a glass of water after every peg of alcohol helps a lot.

Tips #3

Take a heavy breakfast like a vegetable-rich omelet

It's a known fact that alcohol leads to blood sugar fluctuation in one's body resulting in profuse sweating, nausea, and headache. While hydrating with electrolytes is good as mentioned above, consuming good food the next morning also has a major difference. Take a nutritious breakfast such as a whole-wheat toast, a fruit, and two eggs or a vegetable-rich omelet to counter any hangover effect.

Tips #4

Try these additional remedies to reduce hangover or its symptoms

Ginger has various health benefits and it works effectively on an upset stomach, too. Moreover, a study has revealed that ginger with brown sugar and tangerine extract helped in relieving nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting symptoms. Proper sleep is also a remedy to get rid of a hangover. Take adequate rest to avoid these symptoms. Lastly, it is better to avoid excessive intake of alcohol.