What time should you take your breakfast, lunch, and dinner?

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 12:01 pm

It is best not to skip any of your three meals of the day

Health is wealth. And our health is good when we take our meals on time and maintain body fitness. As per a saying, you should "eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper." But taking these meals at the proper time is also important. So, when should you take your breakfast, lunch, and dinner? We help you understand.

Breakfast

Take your breakfast within 30 minutes after waking up

Breakfast is your first meal of the day, which you are taking after almost six to eight hours of your previous meal. So, the suitable time to take your breakfast is at 7 am. However, to keep it flexible, the time frame could be 6 am to 10 am. Do remember that you should take your breakfast within 30 minutes after waking up.

Lunch

What is the best time to take lunch?

Lunch is the next important meal of the day that should be taken four to five hours after breakfast. The best time to have your lunch is around 12:45 pm. Even if you are not able to stick to this time, make sure to have it before 4 pm. Improper food timings lead to various health issues, particularly acidity, digestion problems, and sleeping disorders.

Dinner

Have your dinner three hours before retiring for the day

Dinner is a meal that often gets neglected but this is where we go wrong. The last official spread of the day should not be skipped, except when your stomach is not cooperating. Experts say that dinner should be light so that your sleep is not affected. Ensure that you have dinner between 7-10 pm. Have it three hours before hitting the bed.

Significance

It's important to maintain a specific time for your meals

Experts say consuming your food on time helps in maintaining the metabolic rate. Even your body weight remains under control and you are never low on energy. Irregular food timings have several side effects, including obesity, sleeping disorders, acidity, partial digestion, diabetes, and increased irritability. So, never skip meals or keep huge gaps in between breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Take care of your health!