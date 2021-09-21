In mood for a light dinner? Try these healthy recipes

Light food items for your dinner will give rest to your body

We should take three meals a day: breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And every meal, if had proportionately, has its purpose, but many of us often binge on during dinner time. But this does more harm than good. The saying, "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper," emphasizes your dinner plates should be light. Here are some suggestions.

Whole wheat noodles and sauteed vegetables are the best

Noodles are easily digested, and whole wheat noodles are healthier than regular ones. Use olive oil and add cheese or tofu, if you wish. For non-veg lovers, chicken whole wheat noodles are the best. Overweight or obese people should be particular about their diet. So for them, sauteed vegetables like carrot, broccoli, corn, and capsicum along with some mayonnaise or honey are good.

Try these soups if you're planning to have light dinner

Greek white bean soup called Fasolada is a meatless soup; a bowl of this is enough for dinner. It contains healthy ingredients like white beans, onions, carrots, garlic, vegetable broth, olive oil, tomatoes, herbs, and spices. It is treated as the national dish of Greece. Also, Moroccan lentil soup cooked with lentils, Moroccan spices, onion, tomatoes, green vegetables, and root vegetables is a must-try!

North Indian style 'palak dal khichdi' and 'panchratna dal'

Any dish having spinach (palak) as the main ingredient tastes delicious. Spinach dal khichdi, along with spices and preferably butter, is a highly nutritious light food for dinner. Dal and roti are a common combination for dinner in many households, but you can go for panchratna dal (mixture of urad, moong, chana, masoor, and arhar). It is not heavy as others and tastes great.

Lemon chicken and coconut lime quinoa salad for dinner

Lemon has a dominating taste and also acts as a fat burner. A bowl of stir-fried chicken, drizzled with lemon on the top, provides the protein required from your last meal of the day. Also, salads are an excellent light dinner option, given they are loaded with nutrition and fiber and are also easy to make. You can try coconut lime quinoa salad.