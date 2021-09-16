#HealthBytes: Here are some great health benefits of quinoa

Written by Rashi Bhattacharyya Mail Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 12:00 am

Originally, quinoa was the staple diet of the Incas of pre-Columbian America and their descendants in South America. But in recent years, it has emerged as a superior alternative to bulgur wheat and rice and has now become a popular addition to many diet plans. Usually referred to as a grain (but is actually a seed), quinoa has a lot of health benefits.

Protein

It is the perfect source for protein

The definition of protein-rich food is that it should contain all nine essential amino acids. Though many plant foods are deficient in certain essential amino acids, quinoa is an exception to this and contains all nine essential amino acids. Quinoa is an excellent plant-based protein source, especially for vegetarians and vegans, and has 8 grams of protein in a cup (185gm).

Gluten-free

Effective if you have gluten sensitivity, gluten-intolerance, or celiac disease

The increasing need for eating a gluten-free diet for a healthy body can be achieved through the consumption of quinoa. It is especially effective if you have gluten sensitivity, gluten intolerance, or celiac disease. In fact, studies have shown that using quinoa instead of typical gluten-free ingredients like refined tapioca, corn, and rice flour can increase the nutritional and antioxidant value of your diet.

Antioxidants

Quinoa contains large amounts of potent plant antioxidants

Quinoa has large amounts of potent plant antioxidants called quercetin and kaempferol that help in fighting free radicals in the body. This makes its antioxidant value much higher than many other grains. Some recent animal studies have shown quinoa's potential anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, anti-cancer, and anti-depressant properties as well. However, to confirm these effects in human beings, more research is still required.

Skin health

It plays an important role in tissue growth and repair

Among the other amino acids, quinoa contains lysine, which plays an important role in tissue growth and repair. A key ingredient in synthesizing collagen and elastin, it helps repair damaged skin and fight free radicals from sun and pollution exposure. Quinoa also has vitamin B that reduces dark melanin deposits on your skin which causes age spots and other pigment-related conditions.

Fiber

This seed is also a good source of fiber

Fiber is essential for regular digestion and quinoa contains a whole lot of it—5 grams in a single 185gm cup, to be exact. Consuming the required amount of fiber not only promotes a healthy weight but also reduces the risk of several health conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and more. So try to include this seed in your diet for better health!