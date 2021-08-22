A few tips to keep your hair damage-free this summer

Aug 22, 2021

Some effective tips to ensure your hair remains damage-free

Summertime calls for not just oodles of SPF on the skin, but it is also the time to amp up your hair care routine. Prolonged exposure to the harsh UV rays can cause the hair to lose its color, become brittle, frizzy, and dry as well. Here are a few effective tips to ensure that your hair remains free from damage this summer.

Cover

Cover your hair with a scarf or a hat

Just like how layers of clothing protect the skin from damage, it is advisable to cover your hair to protect it from sun damage. Use scarves or hats to protect the hair from direct sun rays. It is also of paramount importance to use products or leave-in conditioners that have an SPF. However, be sure to wash off the product once you're indoors.

Hair cut

Get a hair cut during the beginning of summer

If your hair is damaged and you have split ends, trust the summer heat to aggravate the condition. The ideal way to deal with this situation is to get that perfect summer cut before the season sets in. If you're not one for dramatic hair cuts, you can also go for a trim to keep brittle split ends at bay.

Hair wash

Co-wash or dry wash your hair depending on hair type

While sweating and pollution demand the hair be washed frequently, you can skip the shampoo and try co-washing to avoid the hair from drying out completely. Co-washing is the technique of washing your hair using a conditioner alone by avoiding shampoo. But if you notice that your hair is becoming too greasy, you can instead opt for dry-washing your hair.

Fluid intake

Drink enough fluids to keep yourself hydrated

While each of the above steps will help you reduce heat damage, the most important tip that you should not overlook is keeping yourself hydrated. Ample intake of water is crucial to keep yourself hydrated and to nourish your hair as well. If you hate sipping on water, include fluid-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet is an ideal way to meet hydration needs.