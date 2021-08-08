#HealthBytes: A few non-citrus fruits to boost vitamin C intake

Add these fruits to your daily diet for a good daily dose of vitamin C

Probably the most popular of all vitamins, vitamin C gets special attention due to its immunity-boosting properties and skin and hair benefits, among other things. It is an essential vitamin, which means it cannot be produced in the body and is derived from food. While citrus fruits are the most popular choice, several other fruits also contain a good amount of this miracle vitamin.

Lychee

A bowl of lychees helps meet daily Vitamin C requirement

Lychee is a great source of vitamin C and adding it to your diet is a delicious way to up your vitamin C intake. Lychees also contain good amounts of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are good for your brain, heart, and blood vessels. A bowl of lychees contains around 70mg of vitamin C and is sufficient to meet the daily requirement.

Papaya

Papaya is rich in vitamin C and several other minerals

One cup of papaya is said to provide about 87mg of Vitamin C. In addition to being an excellent antioxidant, this vitamin has anti-inflammatory effects on the brain as well. To support this, a study was conducted on 20 people with mild Alzheimer's and they were given papaya extract for six months. The results showed reduced inflammation in them.

Strawberries

The antioxidant properties of strawberries prevent many diseases

One cup of strawberries contains about 89mg of vitamin C. Not just that, strawberries also contain minerals such as manganese, flavonoids, and folate that are beneficial in keeping a person strong and healthy. Studies prove that the high antioxidant content of strawberries helps prevent cancer, dementia, and diabetes. A study proved that eating freeze-dried strawberries every day helped in reducing heart disease risks.

Kiwi

Vitamin C in kiwi along with other antioxidants prevents diseases

Kiwi is another fruit that makes it to this list. Several studies prove that the vitamin C and antioxidants present in kiwi reduce the oxidative stress caused by free radicals that can lead to serious illnesses. In addition, other research suggests that consuming kiwi on a daily basis can bring down the triglycerides levels in the body, which may further reduce blood sugar levels.