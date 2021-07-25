A few benefits of applying olive oil to your skin

Olive oil is an essential part of many cuisines all over the world, the reason being its numerous health benefits. The oil, which is a powerhouse of nutrients, has found its way to the beauty industry as well, and even applying it topically offers a wide range of benefits. Read on to know how applying this wonder oil is good for your skin.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants may prevent skin cancer and premature aging

The free radicals present in our body have several damaging effects and one of them is premature aging of the skin. Studies prove that the antioxidant properties of olive oil make it an effective tool against premature aging of the skin. Another study proves that applying olive oil to the skin after sun exposure may prevent the growth of cancer-causing cells.

Skin infections

Helps in eliminating bacterial skin infections

Chlorophyll, which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, is one of the main compounds present in olives. When oil is extracted from fresh olives, chlorophyll is retained in the oil, too. Applying the same to the skin helps in fighting bacterial skin infections. Regular application of olive oil is also seen as a preventive measure to keep skin diseases at bay.

Moisturizer

Has excellent moisturizing properties, fights against dry and flaky skin

Olive oil has excellent moisturizing properties and applying it regularly can provide great relief to those who suffer from dry and flaky skin. This is because the oil contains linoleic acid that acts as a hydrating agent. The acid creates a water barrier in the epidermis and traps the moisture beneath the skin's surface, giving way to well hydrated and supple skin.

Makeup removal

It is great for double cleansing to remove makeup

The double cleansing technique in skincare involves cleaning the skin by using oil first followed by a foam-based cleanser. Olive oil is a great makeup remover and is effective in wiping away the makeup and dirt from the face. Gently massage olive oil on your skin and wipe with a cotton pad. Now, wash the face using a foam-based cleanser to eliminate all impurities.