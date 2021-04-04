Dark underarms are a common problem that can dampen a person's confidence. If your armpits are discolored, chances are that you might think twice before wearing a sleeveless top or participating in pool parties. Dark armpits can be a result of shaving, excessive sweating, usage of certain deodorants, etc. Here are some effective home remedies to lighten your underarms and make you more confident.

ACV Apple Cider Vinegar helps clear dead skin cells

Amino and lactic acids help clear dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of scars. Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is rich in these two. Also, its astringent properties aid in unclogging pores and reducing dark spots. Dab some ACV on a cotton pad and pat it on your underarms. Let it dry completely. Rinse off with cold water. Repeat daily for quick results.

Soda-lemon Baking soda and lemon exfoliate and bleach the skin

Baking soda is an excellent exfoliator and helps remove dead skin. It also lightens dark underarms. Meanwhile, lemon is a natural bleaching agent. Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with one tablespoon lemon and make a paste. Scrub your underarms with that and leave it on for five minutes. Wash it using lukewarm water. Repeat this method thrice a week for the best results.

Potato juice Go-to wonder for dark circles, potato juice helps here too

Potatoes are not just a go-to wonder for dark circles, they also help in lightening the skin under your arms. All you have to do is squeeze out the juice from a potato and apply it to the dark areas of your underarms. You can also slice a potato and rub it on your armpit. Repeat this two to three times a week.

Multani mitti Multani mitti is an effective age-old remedy