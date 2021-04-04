Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 11:28 am

Honey has hundreds of practical uses and is an extremely popular ingredient in the beauty industry. This natural product can also work wonders on your hair and is excellent for several scalp and hair conditions. Honey has natural cleansing properties and is a popular component in conditioners and shampoos. Here are a few ways in which you can incorporate it into your hair care routine.

Hair lightening It is a natural hair lightening agent

Leaving raw honey on the hair for an extended period will leave your tresses lighter. This is because it contains glucose and an enzyme called glucose oxidase that leads to the formation of hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide is a bleaching agent and when it comes in contact with the melanin of the hair, it bleaches the same, thus giving the hair a lighter shade.

Hair mask Honey and olive oil mask prevents the hair from breakage

Honey reduces hair breakage and a basic mask made from honey and olive oil can work wonders to make your mane stronger. Make a mask containing half a cup of honey and 1/4 cup of olive oil, and gently apply it to your hair. Rinse it off after an hour. Apply this hair mask two times a week to get the best results.

Banana-Honey Banana and honey mask helps prevent itching of scalp

Applying banana and honey to the scalp is a natural remedy to get rid of the itchiness. Blend half a cup of honey with two ripe bananas and half a cup of olive oil in a blender. Apply the mask to your scalp and hair strands and leave for half an hour. Use a shampoo to wash off the mask to remove any remnants.

Cleansing mask Honey-curd-coconut oil mask helps remove dirt and maintain healthy scalp