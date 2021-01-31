If you were to choose between spending time in a spacious but dimly lit room or a small cubicle with ample lighting, chances are that you will go for the latter option. Light is an inevitable part of our lives and insufficient exposure to natural light can lead to health concerns like depression. Read on to know more about the benefits of natural light.

Happiness Bask in some sunshine to be happier, raise the blinds

Who doesn't want to be happy? And, science proves that basking in some sunlight helps produce endorphins, the feel-good hormone that can make you feel happier and more energetic. That's fine but don't want to go out in the scorching sun? You can simply raise the blinds during the day and let the sun rays fall on you while you work.

Depression Ward away depression and reduce stressful thoughts, anxiety

Exposing yourself to morning daylight helps in reducing anxiety and keeps stressful thoughts at bay. The lack of light may affect brain cells that are responsible for producing the happy hormones, serotonin and dopamine. This is also the reason some people experience seasonal depression during winters. Getting sufficient natural light should be a daily habit for our emotional and mental well-being.

Vitamin D Sunlight helps synthesize vitamin D, good for our bones

Vitamin D or the "sunshine" vitamin is produced when our body is exposed to sunlight. It is pivotal for bone health and reduces the risk of heart and various cancers. In the present scenario, where going outdoors comes with a whole set of challenges, it is ideal to set up a well-lit space in your home where you can spend some time daily.

CFLs Natural light eliminates unnecessary exposure to fluorescent light

It is practically impossible to avoid the use of tube lights and CFLs, but restricting its consumption, while you can, will prove to be beneficial. Constant exposure to CFLs throughout the day can increase strain on the eyes and give way to migraine headaches. Sit in a naturally lit area to reduce exposure to other means of lighting at least during the day.

Biological clock It helps in regulating our circadian rhythms