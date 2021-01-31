We run, lift weights, and train hard to remain in shape. Yes, it is important. But how many of you know that you can train your brain, too, to keep it in good health? Sounds weird, right? But, do note that the brain indeed can be coached to memorize minute details and to be more active. Read on to know how it's done.

Apps Avoid apps and use your head to perform simple tasks

There is a go-to app on our phones for possibly every daily activity that our brain does. Our daily calculations and other mundane tasks have become app dependant, which means, our brain is passive and not fully active. Use your mind to do simple, everyday calculations and avoid setting reminders on your phone. Rather, depend on your brain to remember and recall to-do tasks.

Memorize Memorize phone numbers before storing it on phone

It is a habit to store every phone number in the mobile's directory. But in reality, memorizing telephone numbers is a great way to train your mind. The next time you reach out to feed a friend's phone number on your phone, stop and try memorizing it instead. There is no harm in later storing the same as a backup on your phone.

Learn Learn a new skill and practice it regularly

When you learn something new, your brain stores that piece of information. When you practice or go back to it repeatedly, your brain finds new ways to speed up the process and even do it better. This is similar to how a kid learns to write as a child. The more they practice neat writing skills, the more efficient they become at it.

Alert Be attentive and alert in every day life

For the brain to remember something, it ideally depends on how much of the information is processed and stored in it. Doing multiple chores in a day means the brain is receptive to a lot of unnecessary information such as noise, crowd, and other daily events. Being attentive to important events makes it easier to store and retrieve the information at a later time.

Rest Rest properly to improve focus and concentration