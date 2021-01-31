-
Here's how you can train your brain to memorize things
We run, lift weights, and train hard to remain in shape. Yes, it is important.
But how many of you know that you can train your brain, too, to keep it in good health?
Sounds weird, right?
But, do note that the brain indeed can be coached to memorize minute details and to be more active.
Read on to know how it's done.
Apps
Avoid apps and use your head to perform simple tasks
There is a go-to app on our phones for possibly every daily activity that our brain does.
Our daily calculations and other mundane tasks have become app dependant, which means, our brain is passive and not fully active.
Use your mind to do simple, everyday calculations and avoid setting reminders on your phone.
Rather, depend on your brain to remember and recall to-do tasks.
Memorize
Memorize phone numbers before storing it on phone
It is a habit to store every phone number in the mobile's directory.
But in reality, memorizing telephone numbers is a great way to train your mind.
The next time you reach out to feed a friend's phone number on your phone, stop and try memorizing it instead.
There is no harm in later storing the same as a backup on your phone.
Learn
Learn a new skill and practice it regularly
When you learn something new, your brain stores that piece of information.
When you practice or go back to it repeatedly, your brain finds new ways to speed up the process and even do it better.
This is similar to how a kid learns to write as a child.
The more they practice neat writing skills, the more efficient they become at it.
Alert
Be attentive and alert in every day life
For the brain to remember something, it ideally depends on how much of the information is processed and stored in it.
Doing multiple chores in a day means the brain is receptive to a lot of unnecessary information such as noise, crowd, and other daily events.
Being attentive to important events makes it easier to store and retrieve the information at a later time.
Rest
Rest properly to improve focus and concentration
A good night's sleep is crucial to keep the brain active and focused.
Similarly, it is important to give your brain occasional breaks throughout the day, to avoid getting tired or decision fatigue.
If your work entails using a computer for long periods of time, make it a point to switch away from all modes of screen time, for a few minutes, every hour.