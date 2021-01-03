Taking care of the feet is something that most people don't prioritize, even though they are the ones gathering the maximum dirt. This lack of attention causes problems like cracked heels. Although this condition is not always serious, it may cause discomfort or pain in severe cases. While daily foot care can prevent this, here are some home remedies that can treat the issue.

#1 The night-time remedy of glycerine, salt, and rosewater

Ingredients required for this remedy: 1 tablespoon of salt, 2 tablespoons of glycerine, and 2 teaspoons of rosewater. Take these ingredients in a bowl and mix them well. Proceed to apply this mixture on your cracked heels. Instead of washing this sticky mixture, wear a pair of cotton socks, and keep them on overnight. Wash this off with lukewarm water in the morning.

#2 Castor, olive, and almond oil with Vaseline and candle wax

Ingredients required: petroleum jelly like Vaseline, 2 teaspoons of castor oil, olive oil, and almond oil each, and a candle. Massage these oils on your feet, followed by the application of petroleum jelly into the cracks. Then, melt a candle, and carefully apply the wax to the skin. As this cools off, wear socks and leave it overnight. Peel it off in the morning.

The honey and water foot soak

Ingredients for this remedy: one cup of honey and half a bucket of warm water. Fill a bucket or a foot tub with warm water and add the honey to it. Once it's mixed up, soak your feet for about about 20 minutes. Remember to scrub your feet to remove dry and dead skin. Then, rinse your feet, pat them dry, and moisturize!

#4 A mixture of banana and avocado

Ingredients required for this remedy: one ripe banana and half of an avocado. Blend the ripe banana and the half avocado properly to create a smooth paste. Proceed to apply this mixture over your heels and feet with a special focus on the cracks. Keep it on for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash off your feet with lukewarm water.

Prevention The effects of regular moisturizing and using pumice stone