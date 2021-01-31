Jeans are our favorite trousers and there's enough reason. Whether it is a formal event or a quick run to the grocery store, the same pair of denim can be worn with versatility for both occasions. From styling your jeans as an airport attire to attending your Zoom meetings in a semi-formal look, here are different ideas to play mix-and-match the next time.

Double denim Denim on denim will always remain trendy

Denim on denim is one trend that will never go outdated. Opt for a puffed sleeve denim blouse to go with your high-waist jeans. For a monochrome look, choose a blue denim shirt and blue skinny jeans or a black top with black jeans. Color block your looks with strapped flats, colored wedges, or high heels. Add on neck accessories to elevate the look.

Semi-formal Dress down in jeans, T-shirt, and blazer for Zoom calls

Jeans are a great way to tone down a formal look. If you have a meeting to attend but don't want to look too formal while working from home, pair a white or black T-shirt with a blazer and jeans. Also, pairing a crisp white shirt with a roomy blazer and button-down jeans is all you need to ace that airport look.

Formal Dress up your jeans with a silk top

Jeans are known for their versatility and casual appeal but with a little creativity, you can dress up your denim and style it in a comfortable yet formal way. Opt for a printed blazer to go with blue, skinny jeans or team your black jeans with a silk top and accessories. Both these looks are great for meetings as well as a Sunday brunch.

Indo-Western Give the Indo-Western look a quirky twist

While the Kurti-jeans trend is still in vogue, there are different ways to give the jeans an Indian twist. Team your favorite bandhani dress with skinny jeans and jewelry for a family get-together. If you are in the mood for something quirky, seek Aditi Rao Hydari for some fashion inspiration and wear a silk top and a pretty, printed shrug over your jeans.

Shorts Trim your old jeans to make DIY shorts