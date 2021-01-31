Last updated on Jan 31, 2021, 11:44 am

Excessive use of your phone and/or laptop in these times of WFH leads to a number of discomforts, like migraine, eye pain, and muscle fatigue, among others. Also, staying glued to the screens takes away time that can otherwise be used productively. So, if you are planning for a screen time detox, here are some tips to help you grow out of the habit.

Mealtime Avoid screens during mealtime; read newspapers or chat with family

Mealtime could be that part of the day where you can read something or talk with your family. It could be a newspaper or even your favorite book during breakfast. But the best would be to interact with your folks. Cutting down on screens during meals gives your eyes much-needed rest and will help you focus on what goes into your tummy and enjoy meals.

Social media Browse through social media at fixed times only

Facebook posts, Instagram comments, and social media handles fill up more than half of our daily screen time usage. While, for us, it's extremely necessary to be up-to-date with every post on our feed, in reality, we are simply victims of social media addiction. Fix a time for your social media handles and stick to it. Avoid browsing through them when you are bored.

WhatsApp Avoid obsessing over WhatsApp chats; check it only twice

WhatsApp has become a necessity and is the most used mode of communication. However, it has become an obsession to continuously check the phone. Turn off WhatsApp notifications to avoid checking your phone every time you get one. Deleting old conversations is also a healthy way to stop yourself from re-reading old chats. Make it a habit to check WhatsApp only twice a day.

Ban Ban electronic gadgets in the bedroom; use alarm clocks

Restricting the usage of electronic gadgets inside the bedroom is a great way to avoid the temptation. Do not watch a film or play your favorite game in bed. Replacing mobile phone alarms with alarm clocks will let you keep your phone outside the bedroom as well. This is also a great way to avoid checking your phone first thing in the morning.

Games Indulge in board games or outdoor walks during free time