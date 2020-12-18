Wayne Rooney's son Kai has followed in his father's footsteps by signing for Premier League giants Manchester United. The club's record goal-scorer posted a picture on social media of his 11-year-old son signing a contract. Interestingly, Kai is the oldest of Rooney's four sons. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Rooney is currently the interim manager of Championship side Derby County. Here are further details.

Proud moment Wayne and his wife Coleen congratulate their son

Rooney took to social media sites Twitter and Instagram and wrote it's a proud day. "Proud day," Rooney posted. "Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son." Meanwhile, his wife Coleen wants Kai to keep trying his best. "Special night..... congratulations Kai, I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best," she wrote on Instagram.

Career A look at Wayne Rooney's career at Manchester United

Rooney is the highest scorer for United in the club's history. The versatile footballer made his debut for United in 2004-05 season after making a move from Everton as a teenager. In 559 matches, Rooney went on to smash a record 253 goals. He also registered 183 Premier League goals for the club.

Trophies Rooney won a host of trophies at United

Rooney went on to win five Premier League honors, one FA Cup, three League Cups and four Community Shields. He also tasted success in Europe with United, winning the Champions League, Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup. He was adjudged the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2009-10, besides winning the FWA Footballer of the Year in the same season.

Clubs A look at Rooney's career after Man United stint

Rooney left for boyhood club Everton in 2017 after wanting more game time. He scored 11 goals in 40 appearances for the club that season. Post that, Rooney moved to the USA and plied his trade in the Major Soccer League. He scored 25 goals in 52 appearances for DC United. He joined Derby County next as player-coach and scored seven goals 33 appearances.

