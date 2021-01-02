Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has withdrawn support for a number of dated smartphones. According to the company's support page, now that the support for older Android, iOS, and KaiOS devices has ended, users would either need to update their handset's firmware or buy a new smartphone. Here are more details.

Key details Devices not running Android 4.0.3, iOS 9 are impacted

Any Android smartphone not running OS version 4.0.3 or newer, or any iPhone not running iOS 9 or newer, can no longer operate WhatsApp. As per the reports, a new update has prevented the popular messaging app from working on smartphones that are running on older Android and iOS versions.

Affected devices These are some of the phones that lost support

All iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 have lost support for WhatsApp, as these devices are not capable of upgrading to iOS 9 or newer versions. Meanwhile, some of the Android phones that won't support WhatsApp are Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Desire, Motorola Droid RAZR, LG Optimus Black, and others that cannot be updated to Android 4.0.3 or newer versions.

Information JioPhone and JioPhone 2 are not impacted

Any KaiOS-powered device not running on version 2.5.1 or newer have also lost access to WhatsApp. However, JioPhone and JioPhone 2 won't be affected and those users can continue to enjoy WhatsApp's service.

Fix How to save your chat history?