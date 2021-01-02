Last updated on Jan 02, 2021, 12:05 am
Written byMudit Dube
Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has withdrawn support for a number of dated smartphones.
According to the company's support page, now that the support for older Android, iOS, and KaiOS devices has ended, users would either need to update their handset's firmware or buy a new smartphone.
Here are more details.
Any Android smartphone not running OS version 4.0.3 or newer, or any iPhone not running iOS 9 or newer, can no longer operate WhatsApp.
As per the reports, a new update has prevented the popular messaging app from working on smartphones that are running on older Android and iOS versions.
All iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 have lost support for WhatsApp, as these devices are not capable of upgrading to iOS 9 or newer versions.
Meanwhile, some of the Android phones that won't support WhatsApp are Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Desire, Motorola Droid RAZR, LG Optimus Black, and others that cannot be updated to Android 4.0.3 or newer versions.
Any KaiOS-powered device not running on version 2.5.1 or newer have also lost access to WhatsApp. However, JioPhone and JioPhone 2 won't be affected and those users can continue to enjoy WhatsApp's service.
If you have an old iPhone, Android device, or a KaiOS handset, simply update the device to the latest software version to avoid losing access to WhatsApp.
If there is no OS support for your phone, unfortunately, you will not be able to use WhatsApp anymore. That said, you can export your chat history as an email attachment to save your existing conversations.
