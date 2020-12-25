The latest round of Amazon's Fab Phones Fest is scheduled to end today. Under the sale, which started on December 22, the e-retailer is offering unmissable deals on a number of smartphones. Some of the premium handsets on offer are the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Mi 10, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and the iPhone 12 Pro. Here's a look at the top deals.

Deal #1 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at Rs. 40,999 (MRP: Rs. 65,999) with up to nine months of no-cost EMI option. It has a punch-hole display, IP68 rating, and a 120Hz 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen. It draws power from an Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information What's the camera like on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

The Galaxy S20 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera with an LED flash. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Deal #2 Mi 10

The Mi 10 is up for grabs starting at Rs. 44,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,999) with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI. It features an under-display fingerprint sensor with a 90Hz 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information Mi 10 offers 108MP quad rear cameras

The Mi 10 sports a quad rear camera module, including a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Deal #3 Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is listed at Rs. 1,04,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,16,000) with no-cost EMI options. It gets a built-in S Pen, an IP68 rating, and a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen. The device is powered by an Exynos 990 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra: For shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Deal #4 iPhone 12 Pro

Lastly, Apple's flagship iPhone 12 Pro is being offered at a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900. It has an IP68-rated body with a "Ceramic Shield" protection on the front and a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) XDR OLED display. The mobile draws power from an A14 Bionic processor paired with 6GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 2,815mAh battery with 20W fast-charging.

Information iPhone 12 Pro has triple rear cameras