If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,500 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 (8GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 with American Express Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy A71 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 29,499 (MRP: Rs. 34,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 by making payment through American Express Card. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,900, depending on the model.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A71: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The device sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Pink color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a quad rear camera unit that comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood