Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 05:48 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,500 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 (8GB/128GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 with American Express Cards.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 29,499 (MRP: Rs. 34,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 by making payment through American Express Card.
Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,900, depending on the model.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The device sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint reader.
It is offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Pink color options.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a quad rear camera unit that comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
