Samsung is working to launch its budget-friendly Galaxy A12 model in the coming weeks. The handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site, revealing its battery details. As per GSMArena, the Galaxy A12 will have a battery code EB-A217ABY, which is similar to Galaxy A21s' battery code EB-BA217ABY. Hence, like the A21, the upcoming A12 is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A12: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A12 will have a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a square-shaped triple camera system. The handset will sport a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen, and is likely to be offered in Black, White, Red, and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset is likely to run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?