Last updated on Nov 24, 2020, 05:30 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is working to launch its budget-friendly Galaxy A12 model in the coming weeks. The handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site, revealing its battery details.
As per GSMArena, the Galaxy A12 will have a battery code EB-A217ABY, which is similar to Galaxy A21s' battery code EB-BA217ABY. Hence, like the A21, the upcoming A12 is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery.
As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A12 will have a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a square-shaped triple camera system.
The handset will sport a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen, and is likely to be offered in Black, White, Red, and Blue color options.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 will have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset is likely to run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A12. However, looking at its entry-level specifications, the handset is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.
