Samsung is working to launch its budget-friendly Galaxy A12 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, case renders of the handset have leaked online, confirming its key design details. As per the images, the upcoming Galaxy A12 will feature a triple rear camera unit, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A12: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A12 will feature a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. It is tipped to be offered in Black, White, Red, and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will sport a triple rear camera setup including a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?