Micromax IN Note 1 will go on sale for the first time in India on November 24 at 12 pm via Flipkart. To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month alongside the IN 1B model. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Micromax IN Note 1: At a glance

Micromax IN Note 1 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bezel at the bottom and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Green and White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Micromax IN Note 1 has a quad rear camera system that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Micromax IN Note 1 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?