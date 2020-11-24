The Russian vaccine for COVID-19, called Sputnik V, has been found at least 91% effective in the second interim analysis. According to a press release, the vaccine was found to be 91.4% effective seven days after the second dose was administered, and 95% effective two weeks later. Notably, human trials for the vaccine are set to begin in India this week.

Data 8 out of 39 participants who contracted COVID-19 received vaccine

An analysis conducted seven days after the second dose (28 days after the first dose) found the vaccine to be 91.4% effective. Out of the 18,794 trial participants, 14,095 had received the vaccine dose while 4,699 were in the placebo group (in a 3:1 ratio). Of the 39 confirmed COVID-19 infections among participants, only eight were those who had received the vaccine.

Information 21 days after second dose, over 95% efficacy observed

Preliminary data from volunteers obtained 21 days after the second dose—42 days after the first dose—indicated efficacy of above 95%, the press release stated. Notably, as of Tuesday, over 22,000 participants had received the first dose, while over 19,000 had received first and second doses.

Analysis Final data will be available after Phase III trials

As per protocol, Sputnik V's interim efficiency is to be calculated when COVID-19 infections among trial participants reach 20, 39, and 68. The latest data is from the second interim analysis when 39 cases have been confirmed. The next interim data will be conducted when there are 78 COVID-19 cases among participants. Final data will be available after Phase III trials conclude.

Trials No unexpected adverse events observed during trials

Currently, there are 40,000 participants in Phase III double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical post-registration study of the Sputnik V vaccine in Russia. There were no unexpected adverse events during the trials, the release said. However, participants continue to be monitored currently. Gamaleya Center will provide access to the full clinical trial report after the Phase III trials are complete.

Quote 'We believe final results will exceed expectations'

Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, said, "The data demonstrating high efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine gives us hope that we will soon obtain the most important tool in the fight against the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection." Alexander Gintsburg, Gamaleya Center Director, said they had "every reason to believe that the (final) results will exceed our initial expectations."

Quote 'Our vaccine's price two times lower than competitors'

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, "Gamaleya Center has developed one of the most efficient vaccines against coronavirus in the world with an efficacy rate of more than 90% and a price that is two times lower than that of other vaccines with similar efficacy rate." Dmitriev said the "use of two different human adenoviral vectors...allows for a stronger and longer-term immune response."

How have the other vaccine candidates fared?

Among other leading vaccine candidates, Moderna has said that its product has 94.5% efficacy. Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidate has been found 95%, while Oxford University and AstraZeneca's candidate—dubbed 'Covishield' in India—has an average efficacy of 70%, which can be increased to 90% through dosing.

India India to receive 100 million doses of Sputnik V