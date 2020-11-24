Motorola is planning to launch its mid-range Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G models in India. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, they will be launched in the country soon but not in November. Hence, we can expect the duo to go official in December. To recall, the Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G were announced in Europe earlier this month.

Design and display Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G: At a glance

The Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G have a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, they house a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The former has a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen, while the latter bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G9 Power offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. The Moto G 5G also has a similar setup but with a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, they house a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G9 Power is backed by a Snapdragon 662 chipset while the Moto G 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor. They offer up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The G9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery and the G 5G has a 5,000mAh battery. Both the handsets support 20W fast-charging via the Type-C port.

Pricing How much will they cost?