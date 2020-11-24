Last updated on Nov 24, 2020, 12:15 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO has dropped the prices of its budget-friendly A15 model in India by up to Rs. 1,000. The price-cut is permanent in nature and is applicable to both the online as well as offline sales channels.
The 3GB RAM variant of the A15 has become cheaper by Rs. 1,000 whereas the 2GB RAM model has received a price-cut of Rs. 500.
The OPPO A15 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue color options.
The OPPO A15 has a triple rear camera system that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
The OPPO A15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, combined with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based ColorOS and packs a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
With the latest price-revision, the OPPO A15 costs Rs. 8,990 for the 2GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,990 for the 3GB/32GB configuration. On Amazon, buyers can avail up to 10% discount with Federal Bank Debit Cards, Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, and AU Bank Debit Cards.
