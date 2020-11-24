OPPO has dropped the prices of its budget-friendly A15 model in India by up to Rs. 1,000. The price-cut is permanent in nature and is applicable to both the online as well as offline sales channels. The 3GB RAM variant of the A15 has become cheaper by Rs. 1,000 whereas the 2GB RAM model has received a price-cut of Rs. 500. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A15: At a glance

The OPPO A15 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A15 has a triple rear camera system that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, combined with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based ColorOS and packs a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?