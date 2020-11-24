POCO is all set to launch its M3 model today. Over the past few days, several teasers and leaks have already revealed the key specifications of the handset. In the latest development, 91mobiles has tipped the prices of the upcoming POCO M3. As per the report, it will carry a starting a price-tag of around €149-159 (roughly Rs. 13,500). Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO M3: At a glance

The POCO M3 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel, plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will be offered in Black, Yellow, and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M3 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will offer an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and house a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?