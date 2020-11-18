Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 12:05 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
POCO is all set to introduce a new budget-friendly M3 smartphone on November 24. Now, just days ahead of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a video on his YouTube channel, revealing the key specifications of the handset.
According to the tipster, the POCO M3 will come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 48MP triple rear camera unit, and a 6,000mAh battery.
As per the leaks, the POCO M3 will have a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) 'Dot Drop' display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The POCO M3 will offer a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it is said to house an 8MP front-facing camera.
The POCO M3 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the POCO M3. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
