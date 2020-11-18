POCO is all set to introduce a new budget-friendly M3 smartphone on November 24. Now, just days ahead of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a video on his YouTube channel, revealing the key specifications of the handset. According to the tipster, the POCO M3 will come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 48MP triple rear camera unit, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display POCO M3: At a glance

As per the leaks, the POCO M3 will have a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) 'Dot Drop' display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M3 will offer a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it is said to house an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?