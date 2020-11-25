As the latest addition to its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A12 and A02s in Europe. The former arrives as the successor to the Galaxy A11 while the latter is a follow-up to the Galaxy A01. As for the highlights, both the handsets feature a waterdrop notch display, a 5,000mAh battery, an entry-level chipset, and up to quad rear cameras.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy A12

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a waterdrop notch design with a thick bezel at the bottom. It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset is powered by an unnamed octa-core 2.3GHz processor (possibly, MediaTek Helio P35), coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 48MP quad rear camera unit

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a quad rear camera system that consists of a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy A02s

Like the Galaxy A12, the Galaxy A02s also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop notch, prominent bezels, and a plastic body. Under the hood, the handset draws power from an unnamed octa-core 1.8GHz chipset (possibly, Snapdragon 450), combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy A02s has a 13MP triple rear camera system

The Samsung Galaxy A02s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Pricing How much do they cost?