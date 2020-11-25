POCO has finally unveiled the M3 smartphone in the international markets. The budget-friendly handset will go on sale from November 27 at a starting price-tag of $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000). As for the key highlights, the POCO M3 comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, triple rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and 18W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO M3: At a glance

POCO M3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

POCO M3 has a triple rear camera module that includes a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.05) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 draws power from a Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?