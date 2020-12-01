The sale of smartphones to end users around the world totaled 366 million units in the third quarter of 2020, marking a drop of 5.7% from the same period last year, a report said on Monday. Meanwhile, the overall global mobile phone sales to end users reached 401 million units, down by 8.7% year-over-year. Here are more details on this. Samsung held the top position with 22% market share, while Huawei grabbed the second position with 14.1% share. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has raced ahead of Apple as the third top player for the first time ever, with sales of 44.4 million units. Apple, on the other hand, witnessed sales of 40.5 million units in the third quarter of the year.