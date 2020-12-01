-
01 Dec 2020
Jet Airways ex-employees hopeful of getting jobs under new ownership
Written byRamya Patelkhana
Business
Former employees of Jet Airways, once the largest private airline in the country, are hopeful of getting their old jobs back with the carrier getting new owners.
The airline had suspended operations in April 2019 due to a severe cash crunch. Now that Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan are the carrier's new owners, former employees hope to get their jobs back.
Here's more.
Hopeful
Hoping to get back old job, salary dues: Former employee
"I am hoping to get back my salary dues, which have been pending since 2019," said Akshay Badadade, a former security staff member with Jet Airways, who lost his job last year.
"I also hope to get back my job as it is difficult to get a good job during the pandemic and especially in a brand as prominent as Jet," the 30-year-old added.
Online scams
Many online scams emerged targeting former employees' desperation
At its peak, Jet Airways had 22,000 employees; however, the beleaguered airline now has 11,500 permanent employees and 1,500 contract workers.
Meanwhile, many online scams targeted its former employees, promising to get their jobs back in exchange for some payment.
Some fake emails also claimed Jet was hiring pilots, cabin crew, and maintenance professionals, following which the airline issued a statement denying the same.
Bright future
'Great opportunity to go back to earlier days of glory'
Meanwhile, many current employees of Jet Airways are also hopeful of a "bright future."
"With the kind of product we offered...for 26 years and the brand value...we still have a great opportunity to go back to our earlier days of glory. We feel the buyer will look forward to achieving the same and even better," said Amit Kelkar, an aircraft maintenance engineer with Jet.
Revival
Industry veterans skeptical about Jet regaining market-share despite new ownership
While many former employees are hopeful of the Jet brand's revival, industry veterans are skeptical about the airline regaining market share even under new owners.
"A lot of water has flown under the bridge since Jet shut operations...it will not be easy to revive...its past glory," said a former senior Jet pilot. He said Jet could take years to grow to its previous size.
Quote
Was difficult to get a job: Former senior pilot
"It was difficult to get a job at that time as only a few carriers operated Boeing 737 planes here. My family obligations meant I couldn't take a job abroad. So I joined another airline with a salary cut," said the former senior pilot.
Details
Jet was forced to shut operations last year
To recall, Jet Airways was forced to suspend operations due to acute cash crisis and heavy debt burden.
In June 2019, it was admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after its lenders referred it to the bankruptcy court.
In October this year, the lenders accepted a Rs. 1,000-crore-bid by the Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium.