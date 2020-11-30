If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 30,0001 on the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (12GB/256GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 85,000). You can avail 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,300, depending on the model.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note10+: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it has a quad camera system. The handset bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor and a built-in S Pen. It is offered in Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D depth lens. On the front, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood