Last updated on Nov 20, 2020, 01:57 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Thursday reported over 46,000 fresh coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has now crossed the nine million mark, making India only the second country after the United States to do so.
Nearly 600 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,32,220.
Delhi saw a huge rise in infections, while Rajasthan saw a record single-day spike.
Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 89,58,483 COVID-19 cases, including 1,31,578 deaths, 4,43,303 active cases, and 83,83,602 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 90,04,259 cases and 1,32,220 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 84.2 lakh.
Maharashtra: 17,63,055 total cases, 46,356 deaths, 16,35,971 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,67,780 total cases, 11,604 deaths, 8,30,988 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,58,711 total cases, 6,910 deaths, 8,35,801 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,64,989 total cases, 11,550 deaths, 7,39,532 recoveries.
Kerala: 5,45,641 total cases, 1,969 deaths, 4,75,320 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,19,148 total cases, 7,480 deaths, 4,88,911 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,10,630 total cases, 8,041 deaths, 4,59,368 recoveries.
Delhi reported a massive spike of 7,546 new cases, marking a high daily positivity rate of 12% with 62,437 tests.
Daily new infections rose further to 5,535 in Maharashtra.
Kerala and Uttar Pradesh reported 5,722 and 2,586 new cases respectively.
3,620 new cases in West Bengal pushed the state's tally to 4,45,505. The death toll has climbed to 7,873, while 4,11,759 patients have recovered.
Rajasthan reported the biggest single-day spike of 2,549 new cases. The state's tally has reached 2,34,907, which includes 2,116 deaths and 2,12,623 recoveries.
Haryana reported 2,212 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,09,251, which includes 2,113 deaths and 1,87,559 recoveries.
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh witnessed spikes of 1,849, 1,707, and 1,316 new cases respectively.
