Last updated on Dec 25, 2020, 11:09 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi is all geared up to launch the Mi 10i smartphone in India on January 5 at 12 pm. In the latest development, Amazon India has created a microsite for the phone, which reveals its availability through the e-retailer.
It is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 108MP quad rear cameras, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Here's our roundup.
The Mi 10i will feature a glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP53-rated build quality. On the rear, there will be a quad-camera system.
It will likely bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Mi 10i will house a quad-camera setup, including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it will get a 16MP selfie shooter.
The Mi 10i is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
The device should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing details of the Mi 10i in India will be revealed during the launch on January 5. However, going by the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 25,000.
