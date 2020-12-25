Xiaomi is all geared up to launch the Mi 10i smartphone in India on January 5 at 12 pm. In the latest development, Amazon India has created a microsite for the phone, which reveals its availability through the e-retailer. It is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 108MP quad rear cameras, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 10i: At a glance

The Mi 10i will feature a glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP53-rated build quality. On the rear, there will be a quad-camera system. It will likely bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10i will house a quad-camera setup, including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it will get a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10i is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?