Xiaomi is all set to introduce the Mi 10i smartphone in India on January 5, 2021, the company has teased via Twitter. It is expected to come as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, and offer a Snapdragon 750G chipset, quad rear cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 10i: At a glance

The Mi 10i will feature an all-glass body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53 build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. It will bear a 120Hz 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it will be offered in Blue, Black, and Gradient Orange/Blue shades.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10i will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10i will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?