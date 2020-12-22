Last updated on Dec 22, 2020, 04:55 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi is all set to introduce the Mi 10i smartphone in India on January 5, 2021, the company has teased via Twitter.
It is expected to come as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, and offer a Snapdragon 750G chipset, quad rear cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Mi 10i will feature an all-glass body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53 build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit.
It will bear a 120Hz 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Further, it will be offered in Blue, Black, and Gradient Orange/Blue shades.
The Mi 10i will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper
The Mi 10i will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Mi 10i will be revealed during the launch event on January 5. However, for reference, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G starts at CNY 1,600 (approximately Rs. 17,950) for the 6GB/128GB model.
