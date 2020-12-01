South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch the flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in January 2021. In the latest development, reliable tipster @UniverseIce has shared renders of the vanilla Galaxy S21 model, revealing its key design details and color variants. As per the images, the handset will be offered in Pink, Violet, Silver, Gray, and Black color options.

Twitter Post Take a look at the leaked renders

The Galaxy S21's design is unique and deserves praise. pic.twitter.com/WlZ84xbS6m — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 28, 2020

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module that will be finished in the same color as the frame. The handset will have a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a triple rear camera system comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it will offer a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and house a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?