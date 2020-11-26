Flipkart has kicked-off its Black Friday Sale in India starting today. Under the sale, which will end on November 30, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive offers on some of the best-selling smartphones. To further sweeten the deals, Flipkart is also providing an extra 5% cashback on EMI transactions via SBI Credit Cards. Here's a look into the deals.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A70s is available at Rs. 17,999 (MRP: Rs. 31,000) along with a no-cost EMI offer starting at Rs. 3,000/month. The phone has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 675 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy A70s offers a triple rear camera system

Samsung Galaxy A70s has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom is up for grabs at Rs. 23,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999) along with up to Rs. 14,300 discount on exchange. The device has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It comes with a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information Realme X3 SuperZoom packs a total of six cameras

Realme X3 SuperZoom houses a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, there's a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens.

Phone #3 iQOO 3

iQOO 3 is listed at Rs. 29,990 (MRP: Rs. 37,990) along with up to Rs. 14,300 off via smartphone exchange offer. The handset features a punch-hole design with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

Information iQOO 3 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera setup

The iQOO 3 sports a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #4 Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is available at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 83,000) along with an additional discount of Rs. 15,000 under Flipkart's Smart Upgrade plan. The handset has a 120Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It draws power from an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

