If you are planning to own a good mid-range smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the Vivo V20 (8GB/128GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer with a special discount of Rs. 2,500 and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Vivo V20 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 24,990 (MRP: Rs. 27,990). You can avail 5% unlimited cashback by making payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 16,400, which includes a special discount of Rs. 2,500.

Design and display Vivo V20: At a glance

The Vivo V20 offers an all-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The smartphone has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 has a triple rear camera unit that consists of a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 44MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood