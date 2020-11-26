Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 04:49 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a good mid-range smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the Vivo V20 (8GB/128GB) model.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer with a special discount of Rs. 2,500 and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
The Vivo V20 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 24,990 (MRP: Rs. 27,990). You can avail 5% unlimited cashback by making payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 16,400, which includes a special discount of Rs. 2,500.
The Vivo V20 offers an all-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The smartphone has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
It is offered in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata color options.
The Vivo V20 has a triple rear camera unit that consists of a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 44MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Vivo V20 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on the latest Android 11-based Funtouch 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, VoLTE, and a Type-C port.
