Sony's latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be launched in India on February 2. It was originally scheduled to be released last November but the launch was deferred. According to Sony, the pre-orders for PS5 in India will start from January 12. The tech giant has also announced that the console will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 39,990.

Key details Pre-orders will go live at 12pm via select sales partners

The pre-orders for the gaming console will commence on January 12 at 12pm via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Shop at Sony Center, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retail partners. The pre-orders will remain open until stocks last at respective retailers. The all-new PS5, which is offered in standard and Digital Edition variants, will go on sale starting February 2.

Information How much does it cost?

The standard PlayStation 5 console, with built-in 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive, will retail in India at Rs. 49,990. The Digital Edition, which is an all-digital version of the PS5 console (without disk drive), will be slightly cheaper at Rs. 39,990.

Hardware stuff Take a look at the specifications of the PS5

The PS5 is powered by an octa-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a RDNA 2 GPU that delivers 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. It also packs 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and custom-made 825GB of SSD storage with 5.5GB/s throughput. The console supports up to 8K game streaming at 120fps, 3D audio, and backward compatibility with PS4 titles.

Sales figures PlayStation 5: The bestselling PlayStation console ever