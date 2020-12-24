As an addition to the Reno5 5G line-up, tech giant OPPO has launched the Reno5 Pro+ 5G smartphone in China.

Priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000), it will be up for purchase in China, starting December 29.

As for the key highlights, the handset gets a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 50MP IMX766 sensor, and 65W fast-charging support.

Here's our roundup.