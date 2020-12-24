Last updated on Dec 24, 2020, 06:09 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
As an addition to the Reno5 5G line-up, tech giant OPPO has launched the Reno5 Pro+ 5G smartphone in China.
Priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000), it will be up for purchase in China, starting December 29.
As for the key highlights, the handset gets a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 50MP IMX766 sensor, and 65W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved screen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a gradient finish and a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera module including a 50MP (f/1.8) IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G network, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G is priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and at CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 50,600) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
